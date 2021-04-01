Leadership Kentucky announced recently that two Frankfort residents have been named members of the Elevate Kentucky Class of 2021.

Stephen Clatos, of CHI Saint Joseph Health Foundations, and Sawyer Coffey, with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, will take part in the personal and professional development program for young Kentucky professionals.

Leadership Kentucky

The 26-member class will participate in three sessions from April through June, in Owensboro, Central Kentucky and London. Class members will hear from Kentucky leaders; learn about issues and opportunities facing the state; gain insights about personal leadership abilities; engage in panel discussions; participate in experiential learning opportunities; gain increased leadership skills; and receive both regional and statewide perspective while traveling across Kentucky, organizers said.

