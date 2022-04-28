Don’t be surprised if you soon start seeing Spotz in East Frankfort.
The new gelato shop, located at 1246 Versailles Road, plans to open Friday, May 13.
“Gelato is an Italian-style of ice cream. The ratio of milk and cream is different and it has less fat than regular American ice cream,” explained shop owner, Beth Richardson. “Gelato also contains less air and is thicker and more dense.”
Spotz, which has four other locations in Georgetown, Versailles, Midway and Shelbyville, will also offer vegan gelato made from almond milk and a dairy-free variety.
Richardson and her husband, Philip Enlow, who are originally from Lexington and Louisville, got their start in the frozen dessert business in 2013 after friends and family encouraged them to sell their treats.
“We began the business with one vintage food truck and a few tried-and-true gelato recipes,” she told The State Journal. “Over time, our mobile fleet has expanded to eight units that travel to public and private events in the Louisville, Lexington and Cincinnati areas.”
The couple opened their first brick-and-mortar shops three years ago and business has taken off since then. In addition to the new Frankfort location, Spotz will also open a store in LaGrange next month.
Richardson said that Frankfort seemed to be a logical location based on geography.
“We have always loved the mid-century vibe of our building on Versailles Road and when it became available, we thought it must be meant to be,” she added.
A certified Kentucky Proud business, the owners live on a Scott County farm just outside of Midway where they make all their gelato.
“We built our own commercial kitchen on the farm and deliver everything from there to each Spotz location daily,” Richardson remarked.
Each shop generally stocks 10 flavors, including six classic flavors — cookies and cream, chocolate, mint chocolate chip, vanilla bean, banana pudding and strawberry sorbet. The other four flavors rotate weekly.
“As of our 2022 season, we have 209 flavors up our sleeve,” Richardson stated. “We love to experiment in the kitchen and there are new flavors to try every week!”
Company-wide Spotz employs approximately 60 people. The Frankfort location will have between 10 and 12 staff members depending on the season.
The shop is open from March until Thanksgiving and is closed during the winter. From opening day until Memorial Day, store hours are 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“Once Memorial Day arrives, we are open noon-9 p.m. daily, Tuesday through Sunday. We are always closed on Mondays,” she said.
To celebrate the opening of the Frankfort location, Spotz will host a preview night for the community from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. Customers at all stores will receive a free small scoop.
“We have chosen the Franklin County Humane Society as our charitable partner for the Frankfort store and 15% of all of our sales from our opening weekend will be donated to them,” Richardson added.
For more information, visit www.spotzgelato.com or follow Spotz on Facebook and Instagram @SpotzGelato.
