Friends, neighbors and strangers have been leaving flowers, mementos and notes at the specialty coffee shop on Broadway to honor the memory of its owner.
Tony Davis, who founded Kentucky Knows, died earlier this week. The shop and online store have been closed since he suffered serious injuries in a motor vehicle accident in mid-July.
Davis was known throughout the community as a proud veteran of the Marine Corps and for his giving spirit.
He opened Kentucky Knows, which specialized in crafting a variety of coffee flavors aged in Buffalo Trace Distillery barrels, at 337 W. Broadway in late 2016 and became a fixture in the downtown Frankfort community.
Funeral arrangements for Davis have not been announced.
