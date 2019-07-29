A race relations group will be paying respects next week to a recently closed South Frankfort grocery store that acted as a lifeline for one of Frankfort's ethnically diverse communities.
Volunteers or businesses that want to help in the effort are invited to join in.
Focus on Race Relations (FORR) will host a Bryant's Pic-Pac "thank you and farewell" party Saturday, Aug. 10, at Dolly Graham Park, 225 River Road.
Ed Powe, president of FORR, said the event will be one last chance for Frankfort residents to say goodbye to a grocery store that provided for the community for more than five decades.
"It's a shame we couldn't have done more to keep it in the community, but business is business," Powe said. "The least we can do is say thank you."
The grocery store served the surrounding community of low-income, fixed-income, disabled and elderly patrons for decades.
There will be music and free food during the farewell event, Powe said. And any organization or individual that wants to contribute is still welcome to join.
FORR can be reached at 502-320-1003.