A piece of Wilkinson Boulevard property situated between Jim’s Seafood and Johnson’s Body Shop may become multifamily housing.
The project is on the agenda of a special meeting of the Frankfort/Franklin County Board of Zoning Adjustments at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The owner of the 3.8-acre lot, 954 Wilkinson LLC, is requesting a conditional use permit to allow for the development of multifamily residential units on the property, which is currently zoned Commercial.
Basic zoning districts are established in predominantly developed sections of the community. A conditional use permit allows the applicant to establish a special or flexible zone.
According to Franklin County Property Valuation Administrator records, the lot was formerly owned by The Salvation Army before being sold to 954 Wilkinson LLC in February for $225,000.
Will Crumbaugh, who along with Chris Thompson serves as officer of 954 Wilkinson LLC, said he inquired about the property with the seller's broker about a year or two ago and was unexpectedly surprised during a tour of the land.
"I was blown away by the views of the Kentucky River and dam," he told The State Journal, adding that due to the elevation of the property it sits above Jim's Seafood.
Plans for the development, which will be called Distillery Ridge Townhomes, feature 24 units fronting Wilkinson Boulevard and 15 units overlooking the Kentucky River near the lock.
The Ridgeview townhome, which will sit adjacent to Wilkinson Boulevard, is 1,488 total square feet — 595 square feet on the ground floor and 893 square feet on the upper level. The two-story units will include two bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. Crumbaugh said prices will start at $175,000 and depend on the finishes the buyer chooses.
Because the Ridgeview townhomes lack river views, those who purchase them will be provided access to a community center, which will include a gazebo and grill, overlooking the Kentucky River, Crumbaugh added.
The Lockview townhome is also two stories and includes 1,770 square feet of total living space — 686 square feet on the ground floor and 1,084 square feet on the upper floor — with the option for a finished basement, which would add 560 square feet, an additional bedroom, bathroom and second family room.
Blueprints for the Lockview townhome include three bedrooms and 2½ bathrooms. There is a deck off the ground floor and a covered patio off the walk-out basement. Lockview units also feature river views and pricing will be in the $225,000-$250,000 range, Crumbaugh stated.
Both plans for the residential townhomes include a garage and covered porch.
"It's going to be a nice development for Frankfort," Crumbaugh explained.
If the conditional use permit is granted, he expects construction will begin in the spring.
The Board of Zoning Adjustments meeting will be held via teleconferencing and will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page — https://www.facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY
