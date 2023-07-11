Ouita and Donna 2023

Ouita Michel (right) hugs her longtime colleague, Frankfort's own Donna Hecker at the opening of Holly Hill & Co.'s new demonstration kitchen in Versailles. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Chances are if you have ever needed to find the perfect spot for a special dinner or needed to grab a quick bite while traveling the backroads of central Kentucky, you’ve encountered chef, Ouita Michel.

Michel, who has James Beard nominations by the handful to her name and serves as mastermind behind a restaurant group that counts Midway’s Holly Hill Inn and Wallace Station Deli as well as Lexington’s Smithtown Seafood, Thirsty Fox and Honeywood among its ranks, now wants to send a little of her culinary creativity home with you!

Ouita's Demo Kitchen 2023

Ouita Michel talks about the importance of sharing stories as well as food, and the importance of both to her culinary success. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Demo Kitchen Kickoff

Left, one of Holly Hill's signature hoe cakes, topped with an herbed tomato salad and fresh purslane. On the right, the same hoe cake topped with lump crab and Chef Michel's own nasturtium salsa verde. A nasturtium blossom was used for garnish. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

