Left, one of Holly Hill's signature hoe cakes, topped with an herbed tomato salad and fresh purslane. On the right, the same hoe cake topped with lump crab and Chef Michel's own nasturtium salsa verde. A nasturtium blossom was used for garnish. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Chances are if you have ever needed to find the perfect spot for a special dinner or needed to grab a quick bite while traveling the backroads of central Kentucky, you’ve encountered chef, Ouita Michel.
Michel, who has James Beard nominations by the handful to her name and serves as mastermind behind a restaurant group that counts Midway’s Holly Hill Inn and Wallace Station Deli as well as Lexington’s Smithtown Seafood, Thirsty Fox and Honeywood among its ranks, now wants to send a little of her culinary creativity home with you!
With the opening of the new Holly Hill & Co. cooking studio in downtown Versailles, you can quite literally sit at the table with Michel and her crew to learn the ins and outs of the best farm-to-table cuisine in the region and how you can make it at home. You can even visit the shop on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to check out local culinary delights, as well as a rotating selection of original art and wearables.
When asked how the idea came to be, Michel said, “I felt like we needed a place with a creative philosophy. One that was welcoming, where we could create delicious food and someone didn’t have to worry whether or not they could get a chicken breast into a skillet.”
Eventually, the facility will also be used to film tutorials that will be uploaded onto the Holly Hill website, allowing budding culinary maestros from around the world to learn how to make some of her signature dishes.
“This concept was meant to be about storytelling. Bringing people together around food,” Michel said. “It’s hard to do that in restaurants. I love this business, and I love cooking. This place, here, is a place where I can test recipes, connect with people on a level away from the myriad issues that take place in a restaurant every day.”
Registrations for classes at the demonstration kitchen are now available at https://www.hollyhillandco.com/cooking-classes and range from crafting a bourbon menu to drawing upon memories to create an entire menu with a story. Classes start at $100.
Hoe Cakes
From Ouita Michel’s cookbook "Just a Few Miles South: Timeless Recipes from Our Favorite Places" (Fireside Industries, University of Kentucky Press, publisher)
¼ cup flour
¾ cup Weisenberger white corn meal
1 ½ tsp. baking powder
¼ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. sugar
½ cup buttermilk
1. Mix all the dry ingredients together completely.
2. Stir the buttermilk into the mix.
3. Heat a little fat (we use bacon fat) in a skillet and add a spoonful of batter. Cook on both sides until golden brown.
Eat hot, or cooled and topped with tomato salad, herbs, smoked salmon…whatever you like!
Chef Ouita's Nasturtium Salsa Verde
½ cup minced parsley
¼ cup minced mint
¼ cup minced basil
¼ cup minced chive
¼ cup minced nasturtium leaves and blossoms
2 Tbsp. minced green onion
1 hard boiled egg, diced finely (optional)
1 Tbsp. lemon zest
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp minced capers
2 Tbsp. chopped toasted pine nuts
½-¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste.
Combine all ingredients in a large bowl. Stir in olive oil slowly. Serve as a sauce for steaks, seafood or grilled vegetables or on top of hoe cakes!
