The unemployment rate in Franklin County dropped 1.4 percentage points from March to April.

An agency of the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) reports that the jobless rate fell from 5.2% in March to 3.8% in April.

Unemployment

Cumberland and Woodford counties recorded the lowest unemployment rates in the Commonwealth at 2.8% each. They were followed by Carlisle, Green, Oldham, Scott, Taylor and Todd counties, 2.9% each; and Logan and Washington counties, 3% each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.3%. It was followed by Martin County, 7.4%; Harlan County, 7.1%; Breathitt County, 6.4%; and Leslie and Lewis counties.

Compared to April 2020, jobless rates decreased in all of the state’s 120 counties. A year ago, Franklin County’s unemployment rate was 16.4%.

