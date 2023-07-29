The county’s unemployment rate for June dropped slightly compared to last year’s numbers, but Franklin did see a 0.5% increase from May to June 2023.

According to statistics from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS) — an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, Franklin County recorded a 3.9% jobless rate last month, a 0.1% decline from June 2022.

