Franklin County Fiscal Court 

Due to this week’s winter weather, the deadline for applications for Franklin County COVID-19 small business grants has been extended.

Applications will be accepted until noon on Thursday.

For more information or questions, contact Ann Northcutt at ann.northcutt@franklincounty.ky.gov

