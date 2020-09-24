Unemployment

Franklin County continued to see a sharp increase in the unemployment for the second straight month.

The jobless rate rose 2.8 percentage points from 5.1% in July to 7.9% in August, according to the latest numbers from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

The county’s August unemployment rate is more than twice as high as last year when it was recorded at 3.6%.

The unemployment rate grew in each of Kentucky’s 120 counties. Oldham reported the lowest rate at 5% and Magoffin was the highest at 18.1%.

The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 7.5% for August, and 8.5% for the nation.

