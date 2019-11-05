Robert E. Cox has been appointed vice president, commercial banker and team lead for the WesBanco Inc. Bourbon region, which includes Franklin County.
In his new position, Cox, a lifelong resident of Anderson and Franklin counties, will manage commercial lenders, develop new client relationships and grow existing relationships across the commercial banking spectrum, according to a press release.
“His experience and knowledge will be a great benefit to WesBanco and its customers, as he possesses a strong relationship orientation that meets our commercial customer needs efficiently and effectively,” Jeff Koonce, senior vice president and president for the Central and Southern Kentucky market, said.
Cox, formerly managing director with Republic Bank, has more than 15 years of commercial banking experience, received his bachelor of science in economics from Auburn University and is a graduate of the American Institute of Banking in Financial Analysis, Business Development and Commercial and Mortgage Lending.
He serves on the board of directors for the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and serves as chairperson for the American Heart Association Frankfort Heart Chase.