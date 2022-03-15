Traffic congestion on the west side took center stage at Monday’s City Commission meeting.
In a unanimous 5-0 vote, city leaders passed a resolution in support for state funding for a connector road to access development in the Franklin Square shopping center area.
The planned road will be at the intersection of Collins Lane and the East-West Connector and “will act as a traffic calming device and economic driver in the area of the city around Franklin Square” and help to ease congestion on U.S. 127 South, according to the resolution.
“I support this. I think we need to be more business-friendly and developer-friendly of people coming in and actually helping prepare places to be developer-ready and build-ready,” stated Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge, who resides in the Collins Lane neighborhood.
“I think being able to go across the street and not having to go around the East-West Connector to get on (U.S.) 127 to get to Kroger or what have you would be great for those individuals who live in the Collins Lane area.”
Waldridge said that she doesn’t foresee there being a traffic problem with the new access road because many motorists, like herself, don’t opt to travel on Collins Lane to get to the shopping area because they want to avoid the numerous stop signs on the street.
“We want that area to be built out for more units and more development and whatever that may be in the future,” she added. “But in order to do so this is putting our foot forward to say ‘hey we want to get this prepared early for whatever comes.’”
The first commercial development in that area opened in the 1970s and additional growth occurred throughout the 90s. However, a lack of access prevented any further expansion.
“I definitely fully support this resolution as well. I would hope that we all do. Not only will it help with traffic control and safety, but it will be an economic driver for that area. I would hope that the city, county, as well as KCDC (Kentucky Capital Development Corp.) would support it,” Commissioner Leesa Unger added.
State funding for the access road would come from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Strategic Highway Investment Formula for Tomorrow (SHIFT), which provides a plan for comparing capital improvement projects throughout the state and prioritizes limited transportation funds.
Projects selected to receive SHIFT funding must address the state’s goals of safety, congestion, asset management, economic growth and cost/benefit advantages to be included in the Enacted State Highway Plan, per the resolution.
When the East-West Connector was built it stubbed expansion that was envisioned in the area, the resolution states.
Commissioner Kyle Thompson told the board that he believes the access road is necessary.
“I think it’s great that property back there that has sat there for so long will be developed. I do note that it will ease some other issues that have popped up recently with regard to individuals in the area who may need some services,” he explained.
Thompson also stressed the importance of a well-rounded plan when it comes to economic development. He commended Penny Peavler, the city’s strategic initiatives consultant, for the work she is doing to build up that area of town.
“We’ve got 10 or 11 open spots over there in Parkside too. I think there’s a holistic approach we need to take to this and I love the way that Penny has been attacking this,” he stated.
The resolution refers to the Paddocks of Frankfort, a 99-acre mixed-use commercial and residential project currently being developed off U.S. 127 South near Interstate 64 adjacent to Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
At last month’s voting meeting, city leaders approved a development agreement for the project, which will include 485,393 square feet of large-scale retail space; 55,700 square feet of small-scale retail space; 31,000 square feet of sit-down restaurant space; 19,500 square feet of fast casual restaurant space; and approximately 303 multi-family residential units.
“Eventually there is going to be more traffic in that area, we hope, and having another artery over there will help alleviate that and I know there are some that feel like we don’t need any new development anywhere because we have empty storefronts and vacant buildings now, but the reality is there will be residential area and we know we need residential and there are certain tenants who are not going to go to an existing building that we may have available now. That’s just a fact and we have to accept that,” explained Mayor Layne Wilkerson. “And some of those businesses, residents want. So we have to provide the amenities and people will want to live here and raise their families.
“So businesses are one thing. The city can work on the other things such as parks, the arts and culture, but I think this seems to be infill. It’s within the city limits and it’s within the interstate so I just think this is a natural so I support it.”
Public infrastructure for the Paddocks of Frankfort includes a private entrance; access roads; U.S. 127 South improvements; a Vandalay Drive extension; utilities; site grading; and parking. The estimated cost for public infrastructure is anticipated to be roughly $16.8 million to be incurred after the date of the development agreement, which may be reimbursed by incremental revenues, notwithstanding the tax increment financing (TIF) and local development area agreement, which is to be established at a later date.
“It pledges 50% of the incremental increase in property and occupational tax revenue for 20 years to offset the cost of the $12 million in roads and public infrastructure investment into this important development,” City Manager Laura Hagg told the commission at a meeting in February.
“It also allocates land to the city for a new pump station. This development is also in line with our strategic plan and strategic focus on economic development, as well as financial sustainability.”
The Paddocks of Frankfort project’s estimated capital investment is approximately $148.5 million.
“Once we start building more housing, it brings in new people, who are going to be those entrepreneurs that can possibly start new businesses that will then travel to our downtown to want to get into those storefronts that are empty as well,” added Waldridge. “So you’ve got to bring in people for people to want to be here. If we keep building buildings without the people we’re going to fail so we have to bring in the housing and I think this does it.”
Commissioner Kelly May also backed the access road.
“I am a huge supporter of any project like this that will give us an opportunity to expand our goals and our initiatives and what we’re here to do — increase the revenue base,” he stated.
