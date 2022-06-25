Deloitte’s annual Impact Day may be a national event, but it aims to help people locally.

Employees in the Frankfort office took a day off earlier this month to partner with Morning Pointe Senior Living and Stewart Home School as part of the firm’s annual day of service.

About 20 employees took part, 10 for each facility, writing cards to their residents to lift their spirits.

“Here in Kentucky we have a strong program, and we really try to put it into action each year,” said Kevin Pollari, a principal of Deloitte Consulting LLP. “It’s a very positive event, and we want to go out and support our community.”

Employees in Frankfort's Deloitte office wrote cards to residents of Morning Pointe Senior Living and Stewart Home School for the company's annual Impact Day. (Photo submitted)

Deloitte has offices in Frankfort, Louisville and Lexington with approximately 250 employees. About half of those work in Frankfort and Lexington. The Frankfort office opened four years ago.

The company is an international firm that provides audit, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and legal services.

Deloitte has a mentorship program with Kentucky State University and puts an emphasis on hiring graduates from Kentucky colleges.

Its Impact Day has taken place annually for at least 20 years.

Other projects in the state included employees volunteering at the International Book Project to pack and load books in Lexington. Employees of the Louisville office took the day off to spruce up their downtown neighborhood with general cleanup, including litter and graffiti removal, and other employees worked with Brightside collecting litter in Middletown.

“We have people who want to help,” Pollari said. “We have people helping at homeless shelters, helping with Habitat for Humanity. We value being able to contribute, and everybody can do it.”

