With a total operating budget of $140,000, Downtown Frankfort Inc. (DFI) is going to have to figure out how to work on a significantly slimmer budget, if a first reading of the city of Frankfort’s budget for the next fiscal year holds up.
The city contributed nearly half of that $140,000 this fiscal year at $65,500, but dropped its pledge in the first reading all the way down to $20,000 — a more than 70% reduction.
DFI Board President Rene True expressed serious frustration with the city’s first reading, which was presented to four of five members of the City Commission last week without any serious opposition — Commissioner Kelly May was not present.
DFI Executive Director Kaylah Smith, who was hired last October following the resignation of former director Glenn Waldrop, deferred comment to True.
True said that DFI planned to reach out to the commission to give them “additional information” about the impact of the budget cut before the commission finalizes its budget — which needs to be passed before the beginning of the fiscal year on July 1.
“We've enjoyed a 30-year relationship with the city, and we would certainly like to continue that,” True said. “The budget cut that’s proposed is approximately one-third of our operating budget. If that proposed cut goes through, then we will have to significantly curtail some of our events and some of our activities that support downtown merchants.”
True said that the cut puts all of DFI’s events “in jeopardy,” including the Summer Concert Series and Candlelight Tradition.
“We were looking to expand to 10 concerts next year,” True said. “I can tell you that with this budget cut it will not be expanded to 10, and we'll be lucky to keep the six in 2022. I think we're good for this year, but even Candlelight will also be in jeopardy next year.”
At the last city commission meeting, City Manager Tom Russell said that he didn't think that economic organizations like DFI and KCDC were always "on the right path."
"I feel like sometimes paths are crossed and not everybody’s driving in their lane and we’re getting things mixed up," Russell said. "... I just think for the numbers they’re requesting, we need to have more say so."
True said that the only salary on DFI’s payroll was Smith’s, which he said now sits at about $60,000 with very few benefits.
“The real people who get hurt are the merchants downtown, who depend on the events to bring multiple citizens downtown as well as visitors from outside of the community,” True said. “They're the ones that are being hurt coming out of this pandemic, and it's sad what's happening right now.”
Russell, at the meeting, mentioned that he wanted to keep funding events at DFI that take place downtown. He also said that he wanted those organizations to keep doing the work that benefits Frankfort citizens, but that the groups need to make a more convincing case to the city about why they need to get its money.
"I just think for that much money we need to revisit all of this," Russell said. "We need to take hold of this and make sure we get the most bang for our buck."
Kentucky Capital Development Corporation (KCDC) President/CEO Terri Bradshaw, who will have her budget from two years ago cut down from $230,000 to $170,000 this upcoming fiscal year due to city and county budget cuts, said that she doesn’t yet know how her budget will change.
Bradshaw said that $170,000 is about how much the organization pays for its personnel. Currently, Bradshaw said her own salary sits around $100,000, and a part-time employee makes about $27,000. The rest of that personnel cost, she said, is comprised of employee benefits costs.
Other budget items for KCDC, per Bradshaw, include building expenses, a yearly audit, phone bills, utilities, other professional services and a small marketing line item.
The KCDC board, she said, had already voted to approve a budget prior to the city’s $30,000 funding cut. That budget will be amended by KCDC’s budget committee, which consists of Bradshaw and board members Zachary Horn and Heather Worthington.
