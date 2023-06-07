An East Main Street business is seeking three licenses from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.

Discount Tobacco Store, located at 671 E. Main St., is applying for a Nonquota (NQ) Retail Malt Beverage Package License; a Quota Retail Package License; and a Sampling License.

Discount Tobacco Store

Discount Tobacco Store, located at 671 E. Main St., is applying for three licenses from the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. (Photo submitted)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription