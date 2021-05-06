Downtown Frankfort’s Entertainment Destination Center, a zone in which patrons can open carry alcoholic beverages at certain dates and times, will be activated during an event held by the Frankfort Bourbon Society (FBS) in late June.
In conjunction with the city and the Bourbon on the Banks Festival, FBS is hosting a concert on Broadway Street on June 25 starting 6:30 p.m. There will be food, bourbon tastings and an outdoor concert by the band Superfecta.
After the previous city commission voted to establish the EDC in November 2019, the city received state approval for the district last fall, according to city Community Engagement Project Manager Blair Hecker.
The district encompasses much of downtown, extended across the river southward to Second Street and north to Mero Street, per Hecker.
Hecker said that the district will be called “The Mix,” once everything is up and running. She added that the district will only be active during certain events and times at the city’s discretion.
There are about 20 restaurants and bars that are eligible for participation in The Mix, and Hecker said the city is currently trying to onboard many of those businesses.
She called the June 25 event something of a "soft launch" for the EDC.
“We just want people to come downtown and go check out all the existing bars and restaurants,” Hecker said. “… Maybe get a drink to-go, learn where the boundaries are, where you have to go. That way we’d get an idea of how to keep making it work and improve the district.”
