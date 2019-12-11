After over two years in business, Brothers’ Little Mart closed last week.
The convenience store was located on St. Clair Street on the first floor of the Market Square Apartments building. Nocomis Miner II opened the store in the spring of 2017. At the time, he told The State Journal that the store was his first business to open after graduating from Kentucky State University the year prior.
In addition to various household wares and an array of snacks, the store served breakfast and lunch to downtown visitors and residents. Some recent dishes included hot ham and cheese and a Thanksgiving meal.
The store announced that it was closing in a short Facebook post last week, adding that it was “looking to sell everything thanks.” Most of the comments on the post are from locals wishing Miner luck in the future and adding that they will miss the convenience store.
Miner did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
Bryant's Pic-Pac, a larger grocery store across the Kentucky River on Second Street, closed this summer. With the closing of Brothers' Little Mart, Downtown and South Frankfort are left with less options to buy groceries in the neighborhoods.