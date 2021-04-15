Subway

The franchise owner decided not renew the lease on the property at the corner of St. Clair Street and Main Street, which expires at the end of June, Will Crumbaugh of Crumbaugh Properties said. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Downtown Frankfort’s Subway will be closing by midsummer, according to the building’s owners.

The franchise owner decided not renew the lease on the property at St. Clair and Main streets. The lease expires at the end of June, Will Crumbaugh, of Crumbaugh Properties, said.

The downtown Subway was one of the eatery's five locations in Franklin County. Other Subway locations in Franklin County are two on the east side along Versailles Road, two along U.S. 127 on the west side of town, and one in the Walmart Supercenter.

When contacted, management at the downtown location declined to comment on the closure.

Last month, the owner of downtown lunch stable Gibby’s announced that it was up for sale — both the business and the building. Earlier this year, Nitro of Frankfort, a women's clothing store, announced that it was closing as well after 21 years in business on Main Street.

The downtown Subway is located at 236 W. Main St.

Crumbaugh speculated that the shuffling of state government workers out of the downtown area could have impacted that Subway location’s business.

“When state government moved out of downtown to construct the Mayo-Underwood Building, they moved to various locations and I think that hurt Subway’s business,” Crumbaugh said. “Then of course, the coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact. I can't speak for them or say that those specifics are what’s causing them to close, but they have notified us that so they're not going to renew the lease as of June 30.”

Rent for the 1,350-square-foot space is currently listed on Crumbaugh’s website at $2,000 per month. 

Crumbaugh's company also owns two properties adjacent to the former Subway site along St. Clair Street, according to the Franklin County PVA’s Office.

Andi Mefford, the Realtor assigned to the former Subway property, said that while the company is open to suiting the needs of a range of potential tenants the space might lend itself to another restaurant.

We would love to see a cool restaurant or something that’s going to go along with what we’re seeing with the downtown growing,” Mefford said. “There have been new places opening up, and that’s a great location right there on the corner. We hate to see Subway go, and I know they’ve been there for quite some time, but we’re definitely excited to see what comes.”

Crumbaugh also noted that while the space is relatively small, there could be an opportunity for outdoor seating there. 

The space is listed for rent both on Crumbaugh Properties’ website and LoopNet.

