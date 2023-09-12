Redevelopment of the former Capital Plaza Complex continues, with the announcement at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting that the former downtown YMCA building at the corner of Broadway and Wilkinson Boulevard could be torn down as early as the end of this year.
Megan Walsen, a developer with Lexington’s Red Draw Development, detailed the current status of the Capital Plaza area redevelopment, also known as Parcels B and C.
She explained that her firm recently completed obligations to the Capital Plaza Hotel by “investing time this summer in renovating and upgrading the parking garage underneath the hotel,” as well as reaching agreements on the potential redevelopment of the area with the state.
“Regarding the parcel where the old YMCA building currently sits,” she continued, “we have engaged a group out of Louisville called Complete Demolition Services to do the asbestos sampling and inspection removal process and are awaiting the final report, which we should have shortly.
“That same company is also penciling us in to have the YMCA building, and the garage adjacent to it, demolished hopefully later this year.”
In order to complete the demolition process, a survey of the property will be required to be made, and according to Walsen that has been started as well. Plans to extend Washington Street across Broadway have also been initialized as part of the redevelopment agenda.
Concept plans for housing in Parcels B and C were also briefly mentioned, with Banner Associates of Brookings, South Dakota engaged to complete the study.
“Our priority is obviously to get the YMCA demolished, and then progress based off of that housing study and paralleled with that priority,” Walsen explained to the board.
Commissioner Kyle Thompson expressed reservations about the timeline of the project, asking for clarification and saying that “my concerns have not been assuaged at this point, mainly because it feels and looks as if there has been very little momentum with regards to Parcels B and C even as the parking garage was moving forward.”
Craig Turner, principal and lead designer of Red Draw, then said that final plans and designs for the redevelopment should be completed after the first of the year.
Further discussions of Red Draw’s continued involvement in the redevelopment were tabled after Thompson presented legal documentation showing where Turner and Walsen were also partners in New Frankfort Development, LLC, the agency that owns the parcels.
New Frankfort Development, LLC was formerly controlled by Hazard, Kentucky-based businessman Luther M. “Marty” Johnson, who won the property after bidding $1,000. The agent of the company is currently listed as John Watz of Lexington, with both Turner and Walsen added as partners in the company approximately one year ago.
When Turner confirmed this business association, Thompson moved that the Commission go into closed session to discuss contractual issues that could arise, leading to a moment of contention between Thompson and Mayor Layne Wilkerson, who ultimately ended the discussion.
