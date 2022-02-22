Duncan Road

The former Blanton-Crutcher Farm at 690 Duncan Road. Tierney Properties LLC, owned by Ron Tierney, is requesting another zoning change for the 85-acre property.

Tierney Properties LLC has filed for another zoning change for the 85-acre property at 690 Duncan Road that was the subject of a heated debate two years ago. 

According to a public notice from the Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission for its March 10 meeting, the company, owned by Winchester developer Ron Tierney, wishes to change the zoning from agricultural to industrial.

A zoning change was proposed and denied in 2020. Tierney purchased the land in July 2019, demolished an old farmhouse and was issued a notice of violation from the Division for Air Quality following an illegal burn on the property in April 2020.

After a seven-hour public hearing on June 9, 2020, the Franklin County Fiscal Court voted 4-3 to deny the zoning change. Magistrates J.W. Blackburn, Michael Mueller, Scotty Tracy and Marti Booth voted against the zoning change, while Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrates Sherry Sebastian and Lambert Moore voted in favor of it. 

The Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commission meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. and will be streaming live on the Franklin County Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fcfcky.

