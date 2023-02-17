The contentious zoning change request to 690 Duncan Road has officially returned to the hands of the fiscal court after a January determination by Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate. The decision was finalized just days ago.

County Attorney Max Comley detailed the options the fiscal court could pursue with regards to the re-evaluation of the zoning change: proceed according to the Planning and Zoning Committee request to authorize the zoning change from Agricultural (AG) to Industrial (IG), conduct an evidentiary hearing, where interested parties can offer testimonies regarding the change, or an argument-only hearing, where any party will be offered a limited amount of time to offer testimony to the fiscal court before a decision is rendered.

Duncan Road

The former Blanton-Crutcher Farm at 690 Duncan Road. Tierney Properties LLC, owned by Ron Tierney, is requesting another zoning change for the 85-acre property.

