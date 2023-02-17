The contentious zoning change request to 690 Duncan Road has officially returned to the hands of the fiscal court after a January determination by Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate. The decision was finalized just days ago.
County Attorney Max Comley detailed the options the fiscal court could pursue with regards to the re-evaluation of the zoning change: proceed according to the Planning and Zoning Committee request to authorize the zoning change from Agricultural (AG) to Industrial (IG), conduct an evidentiary hearing, where interested parties can offer testimonies regarding the change, or an argument-only hearing, where any party will be offered a limited amount of time to offer testimony to the fiscal court before a decision is rendered.
The court elected to proceed with an evidentiary hearing, with a date to be determined, per Comley’s request, “sooner rather than later.” They will not vote on the zoning change request until after the special hearing is conducted. The date will be announced publicly a minimum of 48 hours before the scheduled date of the hearing.
No information from previous meetings or hearings will be considered in this new decision; any choice the court will make will be based entirely upon the information that will be presented at this upcoming hearing. Two concerned residents spoke to the court, expressing their extreme distress at the continued noise and disruption to the area, including prolonged hydraulic hammer activity on the property as well as dust and debris, flooding and sinkholes in roads.
City Planning & Community Development Director Eric Cockley appeared to present updates on the joint city-county housing study that recently began, detailing the memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the two entities and outlining the process that has taken place thus far by the study’s steering committee.
Judge-Executive Michael Mueller and the magistrates expressed concern that there was no representative on the steering committee from the county outside of Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt, and 3rd District Magistrate Kelly Dycus volunteered to join the committee.
“I worked in housing for a really long time, and one of the things I said when I was running is that this is something I want to see happen,” Dycus said. “I think affordable housing in this town is sorely lacking, and I am thrilled to see this happen.
“I have seen these studies before, and they are super helpful in helping the community figure out what we need that we don’t have. We don’t have enough affordable housing. We can’t get people into housing, and we have to keep them in emergency housing for far too long.”
County Solid Waste Coordinator Brittany Woodward updated county leaders on opening enrollment for the annual “Trash for Cash” sign-ups. Eligible non-profit organizations and schools can apply online athttps://franklincounty.ky.gov/trash-for-cash-signups-link-here/through Sunday. Organizations who participated in 2022 have to sit out this year, but other organizations can sign up by providing contact information and a W-9 form to verify non-profit status.
Each organization will be given a designated 15-mile stretch of county road to clean up, and for each mile completed will earn $100 for their group, up to a maximum of $1,500. Sign-ups are limited to the first 20 organizations who apply. The county will provide all clean up materials to participating groups.
There will also be a special press conference from 2-4 p.m. Monday at Lakeview Park to celebrate “Keep Kentucky Beautiful Day” with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman scheduled to speak.
