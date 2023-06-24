Angela Dunn, LPN, has been named executive director of Dominion Senior Living of Frankfort.

Dunn is a veteran of the U.S. Army and has over 25 years of dedicated service in long-term care settings.

Angela Dunn

Angela Dunn

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription