Locals and visitors alike will have the chance to learn more about the longstanding relationship between Frankfort and bourbon with not one but two different walking tours this summer.

Russ Kennedy

Historian Russ Kennedy dresses and acts the part of Colonel E.H. Taylor Jr. as he guides participants on the Bourbon & History Walking Tour, a one-mile, one-hour walking tour in historic downtown Frankfort. (Photo submitted)

The new E.H. Taylor Jr. self-guided audio tour allows participants to scan individual QR codes on signs throughout a six-block area downtown. At each stop, you can listen to an audio clip on your smartphone detailing the event that took place in the life of Frankfort’s most famous “bourbon baron." Sites are located at:

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription