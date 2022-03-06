Cassidy R. Eden with NextHome Custom Realty recently earned her Broker Associate license through the Kentucky Real Estate Commission. 

NextHome Custom Realty

This license required her to be a Sales Associate for two years and complete 336 classroom hours in real estate from an approved proprietary school with 48 in Brokerage Management.

Eden is a 2016 graduate of Western Hills High School. She is also a 2020 graduate of the University of Kentucky with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Economics.

Eden has been employed for the last two years with NextHome Custom Realty as a Realtor® and has distinguished herself by selling over one million dollars worth of Real Estate each year. She also helps her community by donating a portion of her proceeds to the Franklin County Humane Society.

