Eight Frankfort eateries are partnering with WesBanco next week for Dine-to-Donate, a fundraising campaign to raise money for the Franklin County Women and Family Shelter.
Starting Tuesday and running through Saturday, May 15, participating restaurants will donate proceeds to the nonprofit organization.
Tuesday features Trifecta BBQ at 328 St. Clair St. and Goodwood Brewing at 109 W. Main St. Both are open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mi Fiesta, 334 St. Clair St., and Rick’s White Light, 114 Bridge St., will be spotlighted Wednesday, May 12. Mi Fiesta is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Rick’s White Light from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday participants include B’s Bakery, 241 W. Main St., and DaVinci’s Pizza, 805 Louisville Road. The bakery is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. DaVinci’s hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Main Street Diner, 227A W. Main St., is the featured eatery for Friday, May 14. The diner opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.
On Saturday, May 15, Gibby’s, 204 W. Broadway St., will be featured. The restaurant’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Organizers urge residents to eat local and support small businesses and the shelter.
