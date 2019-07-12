Liberty Hall Historic Site has a new executive director.
Sara Elliott, who previously served as director at Liberty Hall Historic Site for eight years in the early 2000s, accepted the position. She was formerly park manager at Waverland State Historic Site and director of historical resources at the Kentucky Historical Society.
The board of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in Kentucky made the announcement Friday.
Liberty Hall Historic Site is composed of Liberty Hall, a National Historic Landmark, and the Orlando Brown House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.