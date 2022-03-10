When Bonnie Garcia moved to Frankfort from South Carolina last fall she did so with two goals in mind — being closer to her three children who live in Ohio and opening her own local business.
She felt attracted to the capital city because of its small-town welcoming feel and its proximity to major cities.
“It actually reminded me of the town I grew up in. Everyone knows everyone else and are so friendly and neighborly,” Garcia said.
After visiting Kentucky several times last year, she and her husband found Frankfort to be the perfect fit.
“I decided on the boutique idea because I know how much people love unique small businesses and I wanted to give them something a little different than the average boutique,” she explained.
Bonnie & Bo Boutique & Gifts, which will be located in Jett, won’t be an average shop.
“Along with clothing, accessories and gift ideas, I wanted to send a message of love, strength and inclusion,” Garcia continued, “a way for all men, women and children to be able to shop in a boutique that’s affordable for all and sends encouraging messages at the same time.”
Inclusivity is near and dear to Garcia’s heart. In fact, she included her 18-month-old schnoodle puppy, Bo, in the store’s name for a reason and the boutique will offer a wide variety of pet-themed items and treats.
It was while she discussing ideas for her business with Traditional Bank Senior Vice President Mike Feldman when he directed her to Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President and CEO Terri Bradshaw and the organization’s EmpowHER Frankfort program.
“(He) thought it would be a great way for me to not only meeting other women-owned businesses, but also find encouragement and support through the process,” Garcia stated.
Feldman sent her contact details to Bradshaw who reached out with information on EmpowHER and KCDC’s First New Friend initiative, which pairs transplants to the community with more established folks.
Bradshaw said the two programs often overlap when women in business are newcomers to the area and the women benefit from both the professional development support of EmpowHER and the new friendships created through the First New Friend initiative.
Garcia attended her first EmpowHER meeting in January and said it was quite eye-opening.
“The comradery and support I witnessed these women offering each other was encouraging and uplifting,” she told The State Journal.
Not only was Garcia introduced to several women who had similar backgrounds, journeys and experiences as her own, but she also learned a lot about Frankfort.
“I was educated on tourism, business development and economic growth,” she added. “These women are involved in making our city even better than it already is and their dedication to Frankfort is inspiring.”
EmpowHER Frankfort was started in September 2018 as a way to bring area women together to support, encourage and empower them professionally, as well as to harness their knowledge and skills to benefit the community.
When the program was launched females held the positions of city manager, city attorney, deputy judge-executive, circuit court clerk, Kentucky Capital Development Corp. president and CEO, director of Downtown Frankfort Inc., Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce president, Frankfort/Franklin County Tourist & Convention Commission executive director and president of the Rotary Club of Frankfort. Currently, females still hold those jobs.
“While EmpowHER is focused on women leading in all career fields, we recognize that — more often than not — the women who are elected to lead are most often the women who are already leaders in their respective careers — one leads to the other,” Bradshaw added. “And in Kentucky we were well behind.”
In fact, at the time of the program’s creation only 19% of elected positions in Franklin County and 22½% of state legislative seats were filled by women. Kentucky also did not have female representation in Congress.
“We are not a membership organization, we are a network of about 150 women who are part cheerleader, part career coach and part social club,” explained Bradshaw, who said the group spends one evening or lunch per month sharing business leads and referrals; learning about opportunities to give back to the community; educating and mentoring one another; developing leadership skills; and acknowledging the special needs of women in the workforce — which are very often different from those of men.
She said EmpowHER Frankfort has held luncheons and happy hour events at a variety of small businesses in Franklin County — including Goodwood, Bourbon on Main, Serafini, Miquel’s, Chili’s, West Sixth Farm, Locals Food Hub & Pizza Pub, Castle & Key, Capital Plaza Hotel, Sig Luscher and Buffalo Trace Distillery.
“The economic impact of having 35-40 women in these businesses for food and drinks is extensive, and in many cases it brings women into establishments they have never visited previously,” Bradshaw stated, adding that the purpose of the gatherings is to support businesswomen in Frankfort.
Members of the group are diverse in race, age, occupation and political affiliations, but are unified in their dedication to each other, their success and professional growth.
“I believe Al Anon has a statement that really speaks to the attitude and purpose of this group — ‘if you don’t like being a doormat, get off the floor,’” Bradshaw said. “We are here to help each other off the floor in whatever way is needed.”
Since its inception, the group has discussed a variety of topics including the downtown development strategy; women’s health, recognizing gender discrimination in the workplace; farmers market programs; and skills to become an elected leader.
At Wednesday’s meeting, which will be hosted at the new Patio Pub, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman will discuss the Lead Kentucky program, which she founded to ensure that college women are prepared, encouraged and empowered to seek leadership positions on campus and throughout their adult lives.
In May, the group will learn about the new YesArts program at its new home in the old Frankfort Plant Board building next to City Hall.
For Garcia, who worked in the food and beverage industry for 30 years before moving to Kentucky,being part of EmpowHER has helped her grow as both a woman and a business owner.
“I encourage any women in the area to join EmpowHER not only for the networking and connections they will receive, but also to be informed on upcoming events and progress of Frankfort,” she said.
For more information about the group, contact Bradshaw at terribradshaw@kycapitaldevelopment.com
“Climbing the ladder in heels is often treacherous, so we are here to offer support,” Bradshaw remarked.
