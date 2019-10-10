Dr. D. Patrick Peters DMD, CEO of Family Dental Center of Frankfort, KY and Family Dental Associates of Louisville, KY, has received a continuum of education of implant dentistry "Teeth in a Day" from the world renowned Pikos Institute.
Dr. Peters has also received training at the Misch International Implant Institute and The Dawson Academy for TMJ and Advanced Bite Issues. He is also trained in IV sedation.
Dr. Peters is a Northern Kentucky native but calls Anderson County his second home. He graduated from the University of Louisville in 2000 and has been practicing at Family Dental Center since 2003. He is a member of the American Academy of Dentistry, the American Academy of General Dentistry, the American Academy of Dental Anesthesia, a Fellow of the International Congress of Implantology, a Fellow of the Misch Implant Institute, has IV Sedation Certification, and is a Member of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry.
Please call our office for a free implant consultation.
Family Dental Center
502-223-0211