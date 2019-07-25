Family Dental Center is excited to announce the addition of Dr. Bethany Burton to our practice.
Dr. Bethany Burton was born and raised in Kentucky. Her family lives in nearby Columbia, Kentucky, where her father still owns and operates a dairy farm. Dr. Burton completed her undergraduate degree at Western Kentucky University with a major in Biology and minor in Chemistry. She followed by earning her DMD degree from the University of Kentucky in 2018. Following dental school, Dr. Burton moved to Dayton, OH for General Practice Residency at Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Burton's interests in dentistry are: Preventative dentistry, Restorative dentistry, Oral Surgery, and IV sedation. Dr. Burton wants to treat all her patients with the best possible care. Dr. Burton's training at Miami Valley Hospital has given her the ability to treat a diverse group of patients in a relaxing, comfortable, and safe manner. She has a passion for people and believes that all patients should be able to have the dental care they deserve, and comfortably.
Dr. Burton is certified in IV sedation, and is a member of the American Dental Association along with The American Dental Society of Anesthesiology. Dr. Burton is accepting new patients and would love to help you achieve your greatest level of oral health.
If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Burton, call our office at 502-223-0211.
