Sharon Spencer, fourth from the right, received the Agricultural Woman of the Year Award Thursday at the Farm-City Banquet. From left are Ray Bowman, president of the Franklin County Farm Bureau; Keenan Bishop, extension agent for agriculture and natural resources; Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tish Shade, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, Spencer, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Rep. Daniel Fister and Judge-Executive Huston Wells. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Jerry Boone, second from right, received a Pioneer Farmer Award Thursday at the Farm-City Banquet. From left are Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tish Shade, Erica Rogers with Farm Credit Mid-America, Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Boone and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Sherman Peyton, fourth from the right, received a Pioneer Farmer Award Thursday at the Farm-City Banquet. From left are Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tish Shade, TJ Drury and Kelli Buckley with Central Kentucky Ag Credit, Peyton, Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Rep.Daniel Fister and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Connor Dailey, third from right, received the Outstanding Young Farmer Award at the Farm-City Banquet Thursday. From left are Mayor Layne Wilkerson, Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tish Shade, Judge-Executive Huston Wells, Shannon Anglin with Southern States, Dailey, Rep. Daniel Fister and Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
The Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce’s 62nd annual Farm-City Banquet took place Thursday at the Kentucky State University Harold R. Benson Research and Demonstration Farm.
Among the awards given was the Agricultural Woman of the Year Award, which was presented for the first time.
The winner was Sharon Spencer, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s farmers market specialist.
“This means a lot to me,” Spencer told the crowd. “Agriculture means a lot to me. I got that from my Papaw Sherman.
“Anything I can do with FFA kids, to watch them grow up and be the next generation of farmers, means the world to me. I thank you so much. This means a lot to me.”
The award was presented by Ray Bowman, president of the Franklin County Farm Bureau, and Keenan Bishop, the extension agent for agriculture and natural resources with the Franklin County Extension Office.
The Pioneer Farmer Award presented by Farm Credit Mid-America went to Jerry Boone, and Sherman Peyton the Pioneer Farmer Award presented by Central Kentucky Ag Credit.
Connor Dailey won the Outstanding Young Farmer Award given by Southern States.
Two Master Conservationist Awards were presented Thursday, one for 2021 and one for 2022. The winners were James Smith and John Mucci. The Franklin County Conservation District presented the awards.
Dr. Ryan Quarles, Kentucky’s commissioner of agriculture, was the guest speaker.
The event was hosted by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America.
“We had over 250 folks come out,” said Tish Shade, president and CEO of the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce. “I think it was an incredible event, and I couldn’t be happier to see all the love and support from our business and farm community. The chamber is so grateful for our Farm City committee partners that are dedicated to making this event successful. I call this a huge success.”
