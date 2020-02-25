Franklin County Farmers Market

The Franklin County Farmers Market will be open from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Market Pavilion at River View Park.

This week’s vendors include Blackberry Heaven; Bramble and Birds; Cedar Ring Greens; Happy Jack’s Farm; Hundred Happy Acres; Kuhndog Ridge; Lazy Dog Honey; Little Creek Farm; Mefford Family Farm; and Three Hill Farm.

The farmers market accepts cash, debit, credit and SNAP/EBT cards.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription