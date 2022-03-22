Dollar General opened its fifth Frankfort store recently.

The new location is at 3886 U.S. 127 South next to Valero.

In addition to the national and private branded products, the new Frankfort location includes the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“At Dollar General, we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve, and the addition of our new Frankfort store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location.”

The new store is expected to employ approximately six to 10 people in the Frankfort area.

To commemorate the opening of the new Frankfort location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.

DG strives to be a good neighbor and is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. 

The addition of the Frankfort store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $203 million in grants to nonprofit organizations and helped more than 14.8 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

Other Dollar General locations in Frankfort include 710 Holmes St.; 1151 U.S. 127 South; 363 Versailles Road; and 2865 Louisville Road.

