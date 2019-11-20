According to a recent report, finances continue to be one of the major issues that affects relationships. There are all sorts of problems that can have a negative impact on trust and the healthiness of a relationship, but finances have been a major bone of contention for many decades, with a variety of financial issues taking their toll on the partnership.
When people are experiencing communication difficulties, they often see a counselor for help and support. However, when it comes to financial matters, it can be far more difficult to resolve the issues.
Control and Secrets
Research was carried out by investment company, AJ Bell, and found that many men and women had secret money stashed away that their partner knew nothing about. This is a situation that is more prevalent among those who tend to share their finances, as they have less financial independence from one another than those who have separate finances and take control of their own money.
Another problem that often arises is that one partner wants to combine finances and have a joint account while the other prefers to handle their own money independently. This can cause a lot of friction and problems within the relationship, as one partner often feels that the other does not trust them or is doing something secretive with the money.
One major issue when it comes to finances and relationships is the amount of secrets many couples keep. This is not just in relation to secret money they may be stashing away somewhere but mainly in relation to debt. Many people have high levels of debt but fail to tell their partners about it, which has a negative effect on the relationships because it creates trust issues. It also creates unfairness in the relationship, as the other partner may be affected by these debts without even knowing it – for instance, if the debt includes defaults, it could affect the other partner too if they are registered at the same address.
The Importance of Honesty
Experts believe that honesty is key when it comes to finances in a relationship, as it can impact everything from living conditions to trust levels. There is no right or wrong with regards to whether finances should be joint or separate, but professionals believe that the key is to discuss what is best for both parties and then make a decision from there.
Likewise, honesty with regards to debt and other financial problems is essential in any relationship. Failing to be honest could have an impact on the level of stress that the person in debt experiences and the disappointment experienced by the other partner when they do find out about the financial situation. By discussing it, both parties can then decide on the best course of action. This, according to experts, could help to ease and strain relating to financial issues.