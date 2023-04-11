Frankfort Fire Chief Jason Monroe is used to operating under pressure. But at Monday’s Board of Commissioners (BoC) meeting, his years of training paid off when detailing updates to the new fire station project, including a huge spike in initial design and project management costs.

“I wasn’t involved in every part of this process. It’s been going on for so long. It’s been through several BoCs, three fire chiefs, a few different city managers, so we are kind of learning about this project together,” Monroe explained. 

Fire chief makes presentation on Station No. 1 feasibility study

A schematic design by Brandsetter Carroll Inc. presented to the City Commission in December of 2021 to help them envision the new site of Frankfort Fire Station No. 1 at the site of the old PicPac at the corner of Second and Steele. (Editorial image)

