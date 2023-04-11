A schematic design by Brandsetter Carroll Inc. presented to the City Commission in December of 2021 to help them envision the new site of Frankfort Fire Station No. 1 at the site of the old PicPac at the corner of Second and Steele. (Editorial image)
Frankfort Fire Chief Jason Monroe is used to operating under pressure. But at Monday’s Board of Commissioners (BoC) meeting, his years of training paid off when detailing updates to the new fire station project, including a huge spike in initial design and project management costs.
“I wasn’t involved in every part of this process. It’s been going on for so long. It’s been through several BoCs, three fire chiefs, a few different city managers, so we are kind of learning about this project together,” Monroe explained.
As The State Journal reported last month, because the initial contract to design the new station was signed in 2017, the contract with the construction agency was $182,500 for full engineering schematics and blueprints. It has since ballooned to nearly $500,000 to complete the plans.
“When I called Eddie Sloan [chief of the fire department when the initial plans were authorized], the original building was around a 7,000-square-foot structure, single story, two engine bays, and a parking lot at Conway and Second,” Monroe continued. “So, that was the original $2.5 million project.
“Now, that project has escalated, and turned into the feasibility study, the remodeling, all of those things. And Pic-Pac wasn’t even a site at that time. But then that became the perfect site, and Chief [Wayne] Briscoe pushed to have Pic-Pac be the site of the new station. And with all of this in place, and all of this going on, it has turned into a $10 million project.”
The new station will be a two-story, four-engine bay, 23,000-25,000-square-foot complex, more than three times the size of the first draft of the project.
Brandstetter Caroll, the Lexington-based architecture firm contracted for the project, adjusted the fees due for design studies and blueprints in correlation with the increased cost and scale of the project.
“What was the department’s desire with regards to the three-story versus two-story design?” Commissioner Kyle Thompson asked.
Monroe clarified that the three-story plan was only in place for a short period when the department had planned to have their training facilities at the new station. However, with the city maintaining its training center on Bridge Street, the third story was deemed unnecessary.
“It was going to be cheaper to remodel Bridge Street and continue using that facility than to add almost $3 million to have that third story,” Monroe said. “It was much more cost effective to remodel Bridge Street for training since that is all the third floor would be used for.”
The fees paid to Brandstetter Caroll will in turn secure their services as not only the architects but also the construction supervisors for the entirety of the new fire station project, and the fees can also be paid through installments instead of in one lump sum.
“These costs can be taken care of when we do the bond,” City Manager Laura Hagg explained. “You adopted that we can apply 1% of the insurance premiums tax to pay for the bond, which is about $850,000. So these costs can be absorbed through that bond. We just have to adopt a resolution to make sure we approve it.”
Commissioner Leesa Unger asked if it was voted on and approved, how long it would take to see a final design.
“I had a meeting with Chief Briscoe before he retired, and we’d discussed maybe bringing the building out to the corner, using all the space on the block, making sure that we are keeping with the city’s design for the streets. I was wondering if we’d see that," she stated.
“I have some concerns on safety with it coming all the way out to the corner, as it impedes vision when you’re pulling out of the engine bays,” Monroe replied. “So I have some concerns with that I’ve voiced to the city manager. But at the end of the day, if that is something you all decide, that is something you all decide.”
Monroe estimated that a final design would be submitted two months prior to groundbreaking — giving the city the opportunity to approve it before groundbreaking begins. He said he would have a further update on a potential submission date at the next meeting.
“They are fully aware of the historical design downtown, and keeping it the same. And the way the public safety building looks … they understand that this is going to be a very important part of downtown,” Monroe added.
