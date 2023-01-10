Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting was the first of 2023, and while it primarily focused on reviewing the last quarter of 2022 for various city-affiliated agencies, updates from the Frankfort Police Department and Kentucky Capital Development Corporation showed that the needs of the city continue to grow beyond current capacities.
Updates from municipal staff also detailed a cyber security grant in cooperation with Kentucky State University and a recap of the 2022 special events calendar.
KCDC President and CEO Terri Bradshaw walked the Board through the program’s fourth quarter, including 66 active development projects that have either already begun in Frankfort/Franklin County or are have filed Requests for Information (RFI) with KCDC.
“We’ve had 12 RFIs in the last three months, and that is a lot,” Bradshaw said. “This tells you that we have active projects and interest in this community, and a lot of it.”
She also mentioned three development projects that will be announced within the next two months, all of which are connected to the bourbon industry. According to Bradshaw, these projects will “completely eliminate every single piece of industrial property we have in the county.”
Bradshaw also announced the start of a collaboration with Bluegrass Community and Technical College and county high schools in both Franklin and Anderson counties that would provide CDL-A training for students, which would be the start of the certification process for bus and larger-scale commercial driving opportunities.
Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman laid out needs for the department going into 2023, including their plans to expand their community outreach programs and recruiting budget, and reestablishing the KSU intern program.
The FPD also is investigating the potential for starting both a cadet program for qualified candidates who don’t meet the age requirement to join the department and an auxiliary officer program that would see retired cops returning to patrol special events, as well as implementing a revised E911 fee schedule no longer charged only to landlines.
Bowman presented a breakdown of crime stats for Frankfort, which shows that the department received over 81,000 calls and responded in-person to more than 38,000 of those in 2022 alone.
“We have less total crime when compared to cities of a similar size, but we have to do something to decrease the amount of vehicle thefts and burglaries.” This comes at a time when the department is running at a staffing shortage, with only 51 of 55 officers on active duty. Five new recruits are set to join the department next week upon completion of training and testing.
“This means a lot more calls per officer, and less time for proactivity. This explains why we have less-visible officers, because we’re having to bounce from call to call. When this happens, that is when you’ll see a lot of these ‘crimes of opportunity’ increase.”
The chief also credited Assistant Chiefs Lynn Aubrey and Derrick Napier for all of their work in leading the officers, as well as Community Policing Advocate Shelley Hearn for her work in the community.
In 2022, the first full event season since the pandemic began, there were 48 individual special events in Frankfort, with 21 of them fully or partially sponsored by the city, including 17 that required extra staff for street closures and traffic control.
In her presentation to the board, City Grants Manager Rebecca Hall announced that communication to both businesses and residents needed to be more consistent, and that event permits for 2023 are open on the city’s website.
I think we need to reiterate with the commission that they need verification of Terri Bradshaw’s claims. Because she has been known exaggerate about them before. Funny, but when I drove out to the industrial parks recently, it still looks the same… Empty!
