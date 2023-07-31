On Monday, the Franklin County Fiscal Court held a work session to address two major topics: to finalize approval of the reapportionment of magisterial districts, and to hear a first reading of an amendment to ordinances relating to the number of representatives on and meeting time frequency of the joint city-county planning commission.

Courthouse

Reapportionment was approved unanimously following a lengthy discussion of proposed changes to the original realignment presented at the Court's July 19 meeting. 

Franklin county logo

