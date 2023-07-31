On Monday, the Franklin County Fiscal Court held a work session to address two major topics: to finalize approval of the reapportionment of magisterial districts, and to hear a first reading of an amendment to ordinances relating to the number of representatives on and meeting time frequency of the joint city-county planning commission.
Reapportionment was approved unanimously following a lengthy discussion of proposed changes to the original realignment presented at the Court's July 19 meeting.
The deadline to adopt reapportionment was Monday, necessitating the special meeting.
While the county will maintain the same six magisterial districts as before, borders between districts were redrawn to account for changes in population resulting from the 2020 Census, and more closely adhere to either roadways as dividing lines or natural barriers (like Elkhorn Creek).
Two small parcels, one at the intersection of US 460 and Switzer Road, and another near Woodlake Road in far eastern Franklin County were moved from the 4th District to the 3rd.
Another proposed shift near Bypass Plaza Drive off Schenkel Lane was struck down as it would cause a division that would bisect the existing state House of Representative district border between the 56th and 57th Districts, a violation of state election law.
Each district would now be more closely balanced, well within the 5% margin required by Kentucky statutes.
Frankfort and Franklin County residents can still expect a postcard from the County Clerk’s office later this year detailing any changes to their districts, as well as contact information for local officials.
According to County Attorney Max Comley, any person wishing to dispute the reapportionment would have 20 days from the passage of the ordinance to file necessary documentation in the Franklin County Circuit Court.
The ordinance took effect immediately upon passage at Monday’s meeting.
Magistrates were then presented with a first reading of a possible change to the ordinance governing the joint Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission. The existing ordinance has been in effect since March of 1989.
The proposed amendments would see the Planning Commission membership reduced from 11 to seven members, with three members chosen by the city and three chosen by the county. Both agencies have the ability to select one non-citizen member as part of their allotted trio of members. The board would also have one appointee named by the governor, who would serve in their position until replaced.
In another major change, proposed language in the amendments would require the planning commission to meet every three weeks for “regular business," while additional special meetings could be called by the commission chairperson as needed.
Franklin County Judge/Executive Michael Mueller then called for a new meeting of the Court on Monday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m. to discuss the matter further, as well as to address other issues ahead of the court’s regular meeting Thursday Aug. 10 at 5 p.m. All meetings will be held in the Fiscal Court chambers at 321 West Main St.
At the close of Monday’s meeting, it was announced that Richard Sandifer would be hired as the new county code enforcement Officer, and that Allison Hall will be the county’s new solid waste coordinator.
