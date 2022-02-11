The Franklin County Fiscal Court voted 5-2 on Friday to decline receiving the Kentucky Capital Development Corp.’s (KCDC) budget for 2022-23.

Magistrates Sherry Sebastian, J.W. Blackburn, Michael Mueller, Scotty Tracy and Marti Booth voted against receiving it, while Judge-Executive Huston Wells and Magistrate Lambert Moore voted in favor. 

Several of the magistrates were concerned about whether or not KCDC could legally present a budget. Three of the six members of the KCDC board resigned in June and July — Houston Barber, Zachary Horn and Heather Worthington — leaving the organization without a quorum, which is four. The legitimacy of KCDC’s meetings has been called into question.

Since then, KCDC has issued a resolution requesting Mayor Layne Wilkerson to appoint three new members to the board and have asked their lawyer, Robert Kellerman, to “provide a process which to force the completion of outstanding board of director appointments.” Wells was present for the Jan. 18 KCDC meeting. 

After sharing with the court what projects KCDC was involved with over the last year, President/CEO Terri Bradshaw presented a proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year. It asked for $260,500, which would cover salaries, insurance and marketing expenses, among other things. 

The budget was sent to the fiscal court to be received, not to be approved or denied.

When discussing the budget during the court’s work session, Tracy asked County Attorney Rick Sparks, "In your professional opinion, can this governing body receive the Capital Community Economic/Industrial Development Authority, DBA Kentucky Capital Development Corporation Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget knowing that the current make up of their board doesn’t constitute a quorum?"

Sparks said that even though there were only three board members at KCDC, the court was free to receive the budget.

What the court chose to do with the budget was another question. 

“Receiving it, yeah, you can receive anything you want to. What you choose to do with that, in terms of, it is just their statement of their budget. Whoever that statement is, that still remains, and I think everybody’s very much aware of it. They still only have three people on the board, and that’s a problem,” Sparks said. 

Bradshaw responded to Tracy’s question by noting that their attorney had determined the quorum is being met under the current number of board members. 

“So the KCDC attorney has determined, through our bylaws, that our bylaws say that a quorum is established with two-thirds of the membership of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. board of directors. The membership of the Kentucky Capital Development Corp. board of directors is currently three people, and so a quorum would be two-thirds of that,” she explained. 

When it came time to vote on whether or not to receive the budget, Sebastian said she was hesitant to do so because, “If I’m gonna be asked to do so today, I’m going to vote no because I’d like to hear from our county attorney more about the nature of what’s going on with the organization, before I receive a budget from an organization that may not exist to do business.”

Blackburn also voiced his hesitancy, and said he would also like to hear more information from Sparks at the next fiscal court meeting about KCDC’s legitimacy. Mueller echoed those feelings, as did Booth, who also said she was “just confused about the whole thing, like the other members.”

 

After Moore and Wells voted in favor of receiving the budget, the judge-executive told the court he would be happy to have another vote once Sparks had more information on KCDC. Many members of the fiscal court could then be seen nodding their heads in agreement. 

