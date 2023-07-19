Continuing the trend of concern by local agencies regarding the current status of the Frankfort/Franklin County comprehensive plan, County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt updated the members of the Fiscal Court towards the close of Wednesday’s meeting.
When asked for an update by Magistrate Eric Whisman, Hewitt explained that the comprehensive plan committee members “did not feel as though they were getting adequate participation and input during those sessions with the consultants” and asked to hold more frequent meetings without the presence of representatives from McBride Dale Clarion of Cincinnati.
“They [the committee] wanted to play a more active role,” Hewitt said. “So, we have been doing that.”
Hewitt estimates that the committee was over halfway through reevaluating the comprehensive plan’s future use map, but said that he “advised the committee to take as much time as they need, because this is very, very important. But keep in mind, they aren’t dragging their feet, whatsoever.”
The committee is meeting every two weeks for two hour sessions at the Fiscal Court chambers, where they have been cutting a counter-clockwise swath through the county, evaluating parcels of importance for future residential and economic development.
Staff members from the city and county meet in advance of each session, and present the committee with their suggestions for particular parcels, which the members of the committee can either approve or deny.
“I would caution anyone who wants to rush the process,” Hewitt warned. “That is where you make mistakes and you overlook things. They need to take their time and get this right. This is the first major update in 20 years, so it’s worth taking time.”
When asked about the anticipated time frame of the project, Hewitt said he didn’t have one, but that there would be multiple steps before the plan would be ready to be presented to the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission for final approval and adoption.
“The comprehensive plan is intended to be the vision of our citizens for our community,” Whisman said. “But there’s been some noise in the community that certain segments have had more input and other segments want more input. But I am glad to see we are taking our time, being methodical, and including the citizens and people in this community.
“This is not a document that serves one portion of our community more over another.”
Hewitt spoke to the magistrates about the change in location and arrangement of the meetings from when the project first began, and how it has improved communication and morale with many of the participants, saying “in my opinion, that advisory committee is a diverse group, but they are working as a whole now. As opposed to when the consultant was active, and everyone sat at tables. That’s when people began to segregate, and you started to see the 'clans’ form.
“That’s why I invited everyone to come here [Fiscal Court chambers]. There are no tables. Everyone has to sit here, and that opens everything up. And as much public participation and opinion we can get, the better.”
Meeting information will be posted on the Franklin County Fiscal Court website, as well as on the agency’s social media channels.
“I want people to realize that the comprehensive plan is the roadmap for what we want,” Judge/Executive Michael Mueller said. “We are not actually rezoning. It’s just a mechanism to try to guide the community. We are not rezoning people’s land.”
Magistrate J.W. Blackburn, who serves on the plan’s steering committee agreed with some of Hewitt’s assessments, saying “this is the guiding document for our community for the next 10, 20, 30 years. What happens in this document will change Franklin County forever, and it is something that doesn’t need to be rushed. We want to make sure that this is a diverse group of folks and it’s not leaning in any direction other than the way of community.”
Hewitt informed the Court that he would meet with Frankfort Planning and Development Director Eric Cockley to set up a special update on the comprehensive plan "as soon as possible."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
According to Terri Bradshaw, “ The plan’s advisory committee met last week and, according to KCDC President/CEO Terri Bradshaw, “very few people are showing up for the meetings, which makes me very concerned.
“Out of 25 people on the advisory committee, at the last couple of meetings we’ve had about five people show up. But that’s what happens when you have meetings about the same thing for two years. People lose interest," she added.”
I simply don’t trust these 5 people, including Bradshaw and Hewitt, to be making these 20-30 year land use development plans for our county that does not consider, much les comport to the wishes of the public.
Where is any mention of sustainable econ development, which was the thrust of the people's wishes for the next decades.
The members of the advisory committee include: Downtown Frankfort Executive Director Kaylah Smith; Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission Executive Director Robin Antenucci; Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Tish Shade; Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President/CEO Terri Bradshaw; Community Trust Bank Vice President and Branch Manager John Senter; Josephine Sculpture Park Executive Director Melanie VanHouten; Frankfort High School Athletic Director Paul Thompson; Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp; Brittany Sams, an architectural historian and member of the Architectural Review Board and Franklin County Trust for Historic Preservation; Kentucky State University Director of Brand Identity and Public Engagement Sonia Sanders; Envision Franklin County President Chris Schimmoeller; Adam Leonberger of the Franklin County Extension Office; Camp Fire Manager of Training and Development Jason Peerce; John Carlton, a local historian, preservationist and organizer of Frankfort Heritage Week Coalition; Orchard Hiltz & McCliment Inc. Project Engineer Bobby Pelosi; McNamara & Jones Attorney Bryan Hix; Educational Testing Service Training Consultant Jim Jackson; Kentucky Division of Federal Highway Administration Deputy Division Administrator Boday Borres; HMB Professional Engineers Highway Division Manager John Meyer; M and E Properties Co-owner/Manager Eric Northcutt; Strand Associates Vice President Mike Woolum; Human Nature Environmental and Community Planner Sara DiLandro; Kentucky Department for Military Affairs Director Joe Sanderson; Kentucky Division for Facilities and Support Executive Director of Operations Sam Ruth; Second Street School teacher Sarah Snipes; and Legislative Research Commission Constituent Services Analyst and member of Focus on Race Relations Kristafer “Kristie” Powe.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.