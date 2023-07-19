Continuing the trend of concern by local agencies regarding the current status of the Frankfort/Franklin County comprehensive plan, County Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt updated the members of the Fiscal Court towards the close of Wednesday’s meeting.

Comprehensive Plan

When asked for an update by Magistrate Eric Whisman, Hewitt explained that the comprehensive plan committee members “did not feel as though they were getting adequate participation and input during those sessions with the consultants” and asked to hold more frequent meetings without the presence of representatives from McBride Dale Clarion of Cincinnati.

