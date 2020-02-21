Seven months ago, lightning struck two Jim Beam warehouses in Woodford County, starting a fire that destroyed thousands of barrels of bourbon and polluted the nearby creek, killing hundreds of fish.
While some passed off the fire as a fluke, it was the third incident in a year that saw aging rickhouses at the center of bourbon warehouse disasters.
The Jim Beam fire, local officials say, was a wakeup call to emergency management planners, as governments in bourbon country balance the weight of preparedness against the lure of tax dollars the industry represents.
A history of disaster
On the morning of July 2, storms in the vicinity of Glenns Creek started producing lightning. One bolt hit a bourbon warehouse along the creek storing thousands of barrels of Jim Beam bourbon. The older rickhouse — layered inside with decades worth of the "angel’s share," or bourbon that evaporates out of barrels — lit up, sending flames high into the night sky.
“When I left my house, I could see the glow from the fire on the horizon halfway across the county,” Woodford County Emergency Management Director Drew Chandler said. “I knew then that this was big.”
The fire burned for four days. Agencies responded from several neighboring counties, Chandler said, as intense heat melted the covers of brake lights on fire trucks. Temperatures reached an estimated 2,500 degrees, leaving firefighters with little choice but to keep nearby buildings from catching on fire.
The fire brought intense interest to Woodford County, fueled by the thought of 45,000 gallons of bourbon going up in flames.
But the fire came after two other incidents within a year of one another. In June and July 2018, a warehouse at Barton 1792 in Bardstown collapsed in two parts, sending roughly 120,000 gallons of bourbon into the distillery's retention ponds. And in June 2019, just weeks before the Jim Beam fire, an O.Z. Tyler rickhouse in Owensboro partially collapsed, spilling an estimated 4,000 gallons of bourbon.
A look at bourbon distillery disasters since the 1990s shows that these sorts of incidents seem to happen somewhat regularly.
In 1996, Heaven Hill Distillery warehouses collapsed and caught fire, destroying more than 90,000 barrels of bourbon. Witnesses at the time said barrels shot across the sky and burning whiskey spilled out onto nearby roads.
Four years later, Wild Turkey Distillery lost more than 17,000 barrels of bourbon when a fire engulfed the distillery’s seven-story warehouse. Burning alcohol set nearby woods on fire as bourbon poured into the Kentucky River. More than 228,000 fish died along a 66-mile stretch of the river, and water restrictions were placed on the residents in the area around the distillery.
In June 2003, a storm took out a warehouse for Jim Beam, setting fire to the warehouse and some 800,000 barrels of bourbon. As bourbon poured out of damaged barrels, it ran into nearby streams and gathered in a nearby pond. When lightning struck the pond, it set the bourbon afire. And when storm winds picked up, they sucked the flames more than 100-feet into the air, forming a “bourbonado.”
In 2006, a tornado hit Buffalo Trace in Frankfort, sending barrels of aging whiskey to the ground. Those that survived were sold as “EH Taylor Tornado Bourbon.”
After a brief respite, the Silver Trail Distillery in Owensboro burned to the ground in 2015, killing one and severely injuring another. Faulty equipment caused an explosion that literally blew two still operators out of the doors of the building. The new distillery never reopened and survivors sued the equipment maker for more than $16 million.
On average, an incident happens every three years and four months. Those who watch the industry say it isn’t surprising.
“Bourbon is a sexy, beautiful industry,” said Fred Minnick, bourbon expert and author of “Bourbon — The Rise, Fall and Rebirth of an American Whiskey. “But people can forget they are making substances that can explode.”
Wakeup call
Minnick said the fire and collapses last year have awakened the industry and forced it to take notice of aging rickhouses that could contribute to problems. The rickhouses, some dating back to the 1930s and 1940s, are an essential part of the bourbon “experience” that draws in tourists, he said. The nostalgia of a centuries-old process, evidenced by the rustic quality of rickhouses, adds to the romance of a bourbon tour.
“What all of these disasters have done is make all of the distilleries look in the mirror and say, ‘We gotta look at the romance and determine whether or not it’s worth it,' ” Minnick said.
Distilleries, he said, are looking into what’s going on and working to ensure that the industry is safe. Any problems at the distilleries would negatively impact their brands and the lure of the bourbon tour, he said. And many are quietly moving their barrels to more modern warehouses for safety’s sake.
“This stuff happens a lot and historically it has happened as well,” Minnick added. “But I will tell you, in Kentucky, these guys they take it so seriously … they have regular inspections. They've got emergency response plans … . If any distillery has a warehouse collapse without like some kind of like earthquake connected to it or lightning or tornado or whatever … if any distillery has anything like that happen, they only have themselves to blame because everybody in this industry has been talking about inspecting your places and making sure that they're safe and habitable for barrels.”
Amy Preske, spokeswoman for Buffalo Trace, did not answer questions about how old the rickhouses at Buffalo Trace are, or whether the new rickhouses being constructed on the property would eventually replace all of the older ones. But she did say the distillery makes sure they are inspected.
“We routinely inspect all of our barrel warehouses using both internal and external industry experts and have done so for many years,” she said in an email. “The new barrel warehouses we are building meet all current safety standards set for new construction of barrel warehouses.”
Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said Buffalo Trace is adding new warehouses at the rate of about four a year.
For Franklin County, the Jim Beam fire and distillery collapses last year shined a light on the potential for danger.
Wells said the fire at Jim Beam helped the county look at distilleries in two ways. The first was with ensuring that new warehouses go through processes to ensure that they are safe, that the environmental impact should a spill occur is minimal, and that there are systems in place to handle a fire.
The second way is looking at the older warehouses in light of what happened at Jim Beam.
“Our emergency management people and fire departments have been doing walkthroughs with Buffalo Trace so that if something should happen, they’d be better prepared to handle it,” he said.
The county is also in talks with Jim Beam to do similar walkthroughs of the distillery's 80- and 90-year-old buildings, he said.
“We’re very cognizant of what would happen if a fire were to come about at a place like Buffalo Trace or Jim Beam,” Wells said. “We built a new fire state location based on its proximity to Buffalo Trace just for that reason.”
This article reports the fires and environmental damages by the fires from bourbon . Then a bourbon rep quotes “ bourbon is sexy and romantic “? Are there hallucinogenic being consumed too? Then Judge Well’s is quoted as saying the Co. has built a fire station to put a bourbon fire out? Is that more hallucinations?
When (not if) one of these bourbon bombs goes off, the last thing that should be done is to have the fire trucks show up and spray thousands of gallons of water on it. The emergency plans should be no less stringent than for a gasoline tank battery, with berms capable of holding the entire contents of the warehouse. They should be spaced at a safe distance from each other to prevent one that is fully engulfed in flames from setting the others on fire from just the intense heat.
Unfortunately, the industry is getting a pass from local and state environmental requirements that apply to all other hazardous waste and flammable liquid storage facilities.
They all be tripping or drunk on the smell of money, and CJE Wells has proven that he has no idea of how to deal with this serious matter. The industry has been left to its own devices to self regulate...which is never a good idea. Apparently, it considers the loss of these warehouses to be just another cost of doing business, with the environment figured in as a free commodity!
