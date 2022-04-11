The former Starway Drive-In and Fun Park on Louisville Road is back on the auction block.
William Potts Jr. and his wife, Beverly, who purchased the 10.24-acre plot on U.S. 60 in June 2019 for $190,000, told The State Journal they plan to auction the property at noon on Friday, April 29. A preview date is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, April 24.
“Ten acres is hard to find in Franklin County and there’s a lot of traffic that comes down that road,” Potts stated. “It’s a real nice place with a lot of potential.”
The couple, who had originally planned to convert the property into an auction lot, is auctioning the property because it is too far from their Smithfield home in Henry County.
“Since we own an auction business, the easiest way to sell it is to auction it,” Potts commented.
As for what the property could be used as, Potts suggested any kind of retail establishment. The land would be ideal for a nursery because of its access to Benson Creek.
When the property was sold in 1991, the land had a 30-year deed restriction to prevent it from having another theater.
“In May, it can go back to being a drive-in,” Potts explained.
Starway Drive-In opened shortly after the end of World War II in 1946 and was one of the first drive-in theaters in Kentucky.
“Back in the day, they’d get 400 cars in for a movie,” Potts said, adding he’s heard lots of stories from folks who attended — including those who watched movies in the ditch or across the road from the theater.
In 1994, Starway Family Entertainment Centers reopened the area as a small amusement park complete with a miniature golf course and two go-cart tracks, much of which is still there, Potts added. The ticket booth, concession stand and marquee sign are all original features of the drive-in.
“The fun park is pretty much all there,” he added.
In the nearly three years since the Potts bought the land, they have replaced the roof on the concession stand and cleared out a lot of trees, weeds and brush that had become overgrown.
“It still needs work, but there is electric and water on the property,” Potts told the newspaper. “The sky’s the limit.”
The Louisville Road location offers easy interstate access and there is a driveway in and out of the property, as well as water, electric and a septic system on site. There are multiple buildings, including a high storage building at the location.
Potts said there haven’t been any bids on the property yet. However, the couple does plan to include a minimum bid for purchasing the land, but has yet to discuss what the minimum bid will be.
According to the terms of sale, 10% will be required on the day of the sale with the remaining balance due within 30 days.
For more information, visit Potts Auction Inc. on Facebook.
