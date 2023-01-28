LEXINGTON — For the fourth straight year, The State Journal news staff earned the distinction of best Daily 1 newspaper at the 2022 Kentucky Press Association’s (KPA) News Excellence Awards.
The newsroom, which chooses to compete against the stiffer competition in the daily newspaper division rather than in the multi-weekly category, has won the General Excellence Award five out of the past six years.
The awards were given out during the KPA Winter Convention Friday evening at the Hyatt Regency. The entries were judged by members of the Oklahoma Press Association.
“We have a fantastic team of talented journalists who work tirelessly to keep the Franklin County community informed,” said State Journal Editor Chanda Veno. “I couldn’t be more proud of our newsroom for continually raising the bar.”
SJ Design Editor Hannah Brown, who also serves as editor of FRANK. Magazine, also took home Journalist of the Year honors for the daily division for the second consecutive year and received 18 certificates in total.
Brown swept the top three awards in three categories — Best Picture Essay, Best Sports Picture Essay and Best Special Section/Best Sports Special Section.
She also received first places in Best Video, Best General News Picture, Best Feature Picture, Best Front Page and Best Headline Writer; second places in Best Video, Best Sports Page/Section and Best Editorial Page; and third in Best General News Photo.
"To win Journalist of the Year honors for two years in a row is an incredible feat and a testament to the hard work Hannah puts in every day," Veno stated. "Her photography and page designing skills are simply the best."
Veno was the recipient of nine awards, including wins in the following categories — Best Editorial Writer, Best Feature Story, Best Investigative Story or Series, Best Breaking News Picture and Best Editorial Page. She placed second in Best Enterprise or Analytical Story and Best Front Page and earned thirds for Best Use of Social Media or Multimedia and Best Breaking News Picture.
Veteran reporter Linda Younkin nabbed all three awards in the Best Sports Story category and fellow reporter Ben Mackin placed third in Best Columnist.
Two former SJ reporters also took home honors. Emily Perkins placed first in Best Enterprise or Analytical Story and Austin Horn was second in Best Investigative Story or Series and Best Business/Agribusiness Story and third in Best General News Story.
The State Journal has won the KPA General Excellence Award, which is presented to the newspaper with the most award winners, each year since 2019. The Ashland Daily Independent and Somerset Commonwealth Journal placed second and third, respectively.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.