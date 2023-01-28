Linda Younkin mug

Linda Younkin

LEXINGTON — For the fourth straight year, The State Journal news staff earned the distinction of best Daily 1 newspaper at the 2022 Kentucky Press Association’s (KPA) News Excellence Awards.

The newsroom, which chooses to compete against the stiffer competition in the daily newspaper division rather than in the multi-weekly category, has won the General Excellence Award five out of the past six years.

