A photo of a portion of the Ashwood I solar facility in Lyon County, which the Frankfort Plant Board has partnered to utilize as part of their membership in the Kentucky Municipal Energy Association. (courtesy KyMEA)
In a long-awaited and huge step in the "green" direction, the Frankfort Plant Board has announced two separate ribbon-cutting events.
FPB will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its Community Solar Project array on Monday starting at 11 a.m at the plant board offices at 151 Flynn Ave. The event is open to the public and all stakeholders are welcome to attend. There will be a reception following the ceremony in the Community Room in the plant board headquarters.
Speakers at Monday's event will include Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman, Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller, Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson, FPB Board of Directors Chair John Cubine, board members Kathyrn Dutton-Mitchell and Jason Delambre, Jeffrey Nazarko of Solar Energy Solutions (the firm charged with building the Frankfort facility), and FPB Chief Electrical Engineer Travis McCullar.
The facility, which is the first of its kind in Franklin County, was constructed as part of efforts community-wide to encourage implementation of environmentally-friendly utility practices.
FPB has been expanding its scope to include more opportunities for residents and businesses to partake in solar energy programs in recent years. Information about the program is available atwww.fpb.cc/going-solar.
The plant board is also one of 11 municipal utilities who have partnered as members of the Kentucky Municipal Energy Association (KyMEA) to utilize the new Ashwood I solar array, which will be dedicated Wednesday in Lyon County, just north of the Land Between The Lakes recreation area.
The 800-acre Ashwood I facility has an 86 megawatt output capacity, ranking it in the top 2% of solar facilities nationwide, according to the United States Energy Information Administration.
