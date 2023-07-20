In a long-awaited and huge step in the "green" direction, the Frankfort Plant Board has announced two separate ribbon-cutting events.

FPB Solar Facility

Don't let the clouds fool you. The Plant Board's solar array is hard at work generating power. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

FPB will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its Community Solar Project array on Monday starting at 11 a.m at the plant board offices at 151 Flynn Ave. The event is open to the public and all stakeholders are welcome to attend. There will be a reception following the ceremony in the Community Room in the plant board headquarters.

Solar-facility-construction-2-NEW.jpg

A photo of a portion of the Ashwood I solar facility in Lyon County, which the Frankfort Plant Board has partnered to utilize as part of their membership in the Kentucky Municipal Energy Association. (courtesy KyMEA)

