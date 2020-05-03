Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have assured consumers that drinking water was safe to use as normal.
FPB commends the water treatment professionals on staff who ensure the consistent and reliable quality of Frankfort’s drinking water during this global crisis and all the time. That sentiment is at the heart of the theme for this year’s Drinking Water Week, “There When You Need It” which will be May 3-9 this year.
FPB and the American Water Works Association (AWWA) will observe Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the important work of water professionals “behind the scenes.”
Many communities, including Frankfort, are fortunate to have reliable access to safe water when they turn on the tap. In large part, this stems from the regular testing FPB conducts to ensure that regulatory standards for water quality are met. In fact, every water system must publish a water quality report annually. You can find this year’s report on FPB’s website at https://fpb.cc/water.
Reliable water service used for hygiene, hydration and cooking is critical to our health and safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic, several health organizations recommended normal hygienic practices, including hand-washing for 20 seconds, would play an important role in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
“During these difficult times, we reflect on the heroic work of health professionals and first responders who place themselves in harm’s way to keep us all healthy and safe,” said AWWA President Jim Williams. “I’ve referred to the water profession as a “vocation of distinction” before. In these difficult times, it is also a vocation of heroism.”
“Frankfort and Franklin County should be proud of FPB’s drinking water treatment and distribution operators and maintenance staff. I know I am,” said Julie Roney, FPB’s Water Treatment Plant Superintendent. “These men and women have been working long days and crazy schedules here at FPB to keep clean water coming to their taps. Why? Because drinking water utilities are a vital link to maintaining public health. And as this pandemic has shown, you can’t wash your hands without clean, safe water!”
To commemorate the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and other stakeholders throughout North America and beyond will encourage consumers to understand and appreciate the value of clean and drinking water. FPB will share Frankfort On Tap information all week on social media and will deliver Frankfort On Tap water bottles to some local heroes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.