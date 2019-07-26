After a failed compromise plan by a minority of Frankfort Plant Board directors last week, the majority that squashed the proposal approved its version of a compromise on the Tanglewood reservoir project.
In a special meeting Friday night, FPB members voted 3-2 to reintroduce a 7-million-gallon reservoir proposal, this time addressing aesthetic issues.
Dissenting board members called it an “insult” to the Frankfort City Commission and the Tanglewood neighborhood, which were angered by similar plans in the past. Supporters said it addressed opponents' concerns without significant additional expenses while meeting the needs of the water system.
At the end of the sometimes heated discussion, FPB narrowly agreed to send the recommendation for the compromise to the city for consideration.
FPB members Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen, Walt Baldwin and Jeff Bradshaw voted in favor of the proposal. Board members Stephen Mason and Dawn Hale voted against.
FPB directors met for about an hour behind closed doors Friday. After the public was allowed to return, board members quarreled for the opportunity to speak first on the matter.
Rosen, who called for the special meeting and was participating remotely via video conference, awarded the privilege to Baldwin. He then motioned to resubmit FPB’s proposal of a 7-million-gallon tank to replace the 140-year-old reservoir that stores the city’s drinking water.
The plan, Baldwin said, addresses aesthetic concerns of Tanglewood residents and complies with the city's comprehensive plan.
“With this compromise proposal, it is my hope that all parties concede a bit and the city fast-track their endorsement so that FPB can move forward with the replacement activities immediately and address safety issues in a timely manner,” Baldwin said.
Bradshaw lent his voice of support for the plan. He too said the proposal addresses the aesthetic concerns at the heart of the Tanglewood neighborhood’s discontent with the 7-million-gallon tank.
“It makes for a good plan," Bradshaw said. "It provides green space and aesthetics that are desired by all members. I believe it is a solid proposal.”
Mason, who last week proposed offering a 6.5-million-gallon tank as a compromise, called the majority's plan an “insult.” He argued that his compromise was well-received by the parties involved without compromising a significant amount of space for water storage.
“We’ve seen this plan — it’s dressed up a little bit — but we’ve seen this plan for the last year,” Mason said. “… I think this is an insult. I think the 6.5 was the way to go because it moved the needle to some sort of concilliatory action.”
Baldwin disagreed.
“It’s materially better,” he said. “It addresses the concerns of (the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning Commission) and Tanglewood, and it does so in a fiscally responsible way that meets the needs of the water system.”
Hale, who also voted against the plan, said Mason's compromise would take political pressure off the city commission. She cited reports from The State Journal to show that a majority of commissioners were favorable to the previous proposal.
“We are blowing that by going back to them with a 7-million-gallon tank with some trees and dirt around that doesn’t address the size of the dome," Hale said. "And I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere.”
Mayor Bill May, who said he was surprised by FPB’s latest move, was inclined to agree the recommendation would not pass the commission. May had been in the process in recent weeks of arranging meetings between FPB, Tanglewood representatives and the city in order to find a compromise.
“I think we should reschedule that,” he said, “so the residents of Tangelwood can get their questions answered, but also so we can do what is in the best interest of the city.”
Nathan VanSickel, of the Tanglewood Neighborhood Association, did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
FPB officials have estimated that the 7-million-gallon tank is estimated to cost around $3.8 million and that the 6.5-million-gallon tank would cost $4.2 million because FPB would have to pay for design changes.
May said that while the 7-million-gallon tank was the most economical, the 6.5-million-gallon tank would cost about $3 million less than the plan for two 4.6-million-gallon tanks that the commission had previously approved.
“I felt confident if we all sat down to meet we could reach a compromise,” May said. “I’m still hopeful we’ll get there.”