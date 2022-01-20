Franklin County is on its way to having faster internet.
The Frankfort Plant Board announced Thursday the first customers of its NEXTBAND fiber optic internet service were activated. Currently, nearly 30% of FPB’s customer base has access to the new service, which offers increased download speeds of 500 megabits per second and 1 gigabit per second.
At these speeds, downloading a two-hour movie in 4K would take less than five minutes, almost half as long as it would with FPB’s Elite internet service.
According to a press release, NEXTBAND is a multimillion-dollar fiber optic infrastructure investment that will be more reliable, secure and flexible than the current broadband network.
“This is just the beginning,” said FPB General Manager Gary Zheng. “FPB understands the importance of reinvesting back into the community we serve in order to enhance the quality of life. Building out NEXTBAND to the entire community is a long-term commitment that will give all of our customers access to the fastest internet speeds around.”
Because of its faster downloading speeds, FPB said NEXTBAND would be important for Frankfort’s future growth.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson highlighted its potential to bring in future industries and businesses.
“It makes our community more appealing when it comes to recruiting new industries and businesses, promoting educational opportunities and attracting remote workers,” Wilkerson said.
Currently, the areas with NEXTBAND access are the downtown/South Frankfort area, Collins Lane/Leawood Drive area, Meadows subdivision, Riverbend/Signal Ridge area, Holly Hill subdivision, Farmdale subdivision, Coolbrook Drive area, Schofield Lane area and the Shadrick Ferry area.
Pricing, speed packages, and additional information can be found on FPB’s website at fpb.cc In addition, an individual or business can check to see if they are in the initial service area by visiting www.NEXTBAND.com and entering their address.
