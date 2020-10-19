Since mid-August, 15 local establishments have been cited by the Franklin County Health Department for violating Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 face covering order.
Three of those businesses — Lowe’s of Frankfort, Dairy Queen on Jett Boulevard and Stop-N-Save BP on Fair Oaks Lane — have received two citations.
According to FCHD records, Lowe’s received a notice to correct violations on the afternoon of Aug. 20 after a health department official allegedly witnessed both employees and customers without face masks and others with masks below their mouth and nose.
The Leonardwood Drive store was cited again on Sept. 10 for allegedly allowing entry to unmasked customers. On the violation notice, FCHD Environmental Program Manager Wesley Clark underlined the words, “Please enforce mask order.”
On Sept. 9, a non-compliance citation was issued for Stop-N-Save BP after employees allegedly were observed without masks or not wearing them properly.
“We receive at least two complaints a day regarding no masks at this store,” Palmer wrote, specifying that a cook and male cashier without masks are the most common concerns.
The Fair Oaks Lane convenience store received its second offense citation on Oct. 7. On that notice to correct, Clark disclosed that the owner did not have a mask covering face and nose and at least five customers were without masks.
The Jett Boulevard Dairy Queen received an initial notice to correct violations on Aug. 17, after some employees allegedly were observed wearing facial coverings below their nose and mouth.
A second notice was issued Sept. 28 after a worker allegedly was witnessed with a nose exposed.
Both Dairy Queen and Stop-N-Save were fined $50 for the second violations.
Other businesses issued COVID-19 Face Covering Citations (in order of date) include:
• KFC, 1411 Versailles Road. On Aug. 17, employees were observed wearing masks below their noses.
• Chick-Fil-A, 1300 U.S. 127 South Suite F. A worker allegedly was witnessed coming out of the kitchen without a mask and employees working the drive-thru had personal drinks behind the service counter. The investigative report adds that on Aug. 29 and Aug. 31 two employees were not wearing masks.
• Wendy’s, 184 Versailles Road. On Sept. 3, a manager and crew member allegedly were observed without facial coverings.
• Steak-N-Shake, 385 Leonardwood Drive. The restaurant was cited on Sept. 3 for employees not wearing masks.
According to the notice to correct violations, Clark said workers were “living in (the) former dining area and using restrooms for shaving and brushing teeth. Employees (were) sleeping at night in the dining room.”
• Walmart, 301 Leonardwood Drive. A female door security employee allegedly had her mask pulled below her chin, according to Clark’s report, which was filed at 12:23 p.m. Sept. 19 and also noted a “Mennonite family not wearing masks.”
Later that day, Clark observed a female “shopper with a cart full of dogs (no indication that animals were service dogs) and the bottom (of the) cart was covered with ‘pee pads.’” He said the dogs drew other customers to the woman’s shopping cart in violation of the 6-foot social distancing order.
“Please have door security stop allowing these customers to bring in pets and allow this filthy behavior. Failure to may result in future suspension of permit,” the report says.
• Johnny Carino’s, 1303 U.S. 127 South. The restaurant was cited on Sept. 26 for allegedly allowing customers to sit at the bar, refilling the glasses of employees’ personal drinks and keeping those drinks behind the bar.
A worker was also observed with a face mask that didn’t cover the nose and a “host (was) wrapping silverware at the hostess station in the common area, then witnessed cleaning and sanitizing tables.”
• AM PM Food Mart, 2215 U.S. 127 South. The owner/manager was found to be without a face mask on Sept. 27.
“Please have everyone wear a mask or offer curb service to those unmasked,” Clark wrote in the report. “Owner/manager, please set and example and wear mask.”
• ALDI, 1300 U.S. 127 South, Suite 107. While being watched by the inspector on Sept. 29, a male cashier at the grocery store reportedly told a female customer that masks weren’t necessary. When Clark identified himself and told the cashier that masks are mandatory, the cashier stated “ALDI attorneys told them not to require masks.”
• Casa Fiesta, 801 Louisville Road. The restaurant received a notice to correct violations on Sept. 29 after tables and chairs were only 3-4 feet apart instead of 6 feet. The manager told Clark that he was not aware of the governor’s order. Casa Fiesta was also cited because the percent occupied did not account for staff and employees.
• Eastwood Shell, 244 Versailles Road. On Oct. 7, a store employee allegedly did not have a mask over the nose and customers were not wearing masks.
• Marathon Food Mart, 895 Louisville Road. According to Clark’s report, on Oct. 8 the male owner allegedly had his mask under his chin and stated he did not think masks were mandatory. “No sanitizer provided, floors not marked 6 feet apart for line at checkout,” observed the inspector.
• Speedway #9720, 1001 Louisville Road. All staff were wearing masks but the store allegedly was not enforcing the order on customers, many of whom were unmasked.
A notice to correct is issued for initial non-compliance. For the second offense, violators are charged $50. Third offenses bring fines of $75 and fourth and subsequent offenses are $100.
