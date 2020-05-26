The Frankfort Cracker Barrel is looking into the possibility of serving alcohol.
The restaurant, located at 161 Bizzack Blvd. near Interstate 64 and owned by Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc., declared its intention to apply for an NQ-2 Retail Drink License and a Special Sunday Retail Drink License no later than June 1. The State Journal published a legal notice for the application last week.
According to state statutes, an NQ-2 Retail Drink License issued by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control enables restaurants to serve wine and malt beverages by the drink on the licensed premises. A Special Sunday Retail License allows restaurants to serve distilled spirits and wine by the drink at the location.
Nearly two years ago, the Frankfort City Commission vote to allow specially licensed businesses to sell alcohol both by the package and by the drink from 11 a.m. to midnight on Sundays.
Currently 33 local restaurants have an active Sunday drink license: Serafini, Rose’s Pub, TT’s Tacos and Tortas, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, VFW Post 4075, Capital Bowl, Frankfort Country Club Inc., BPO Elks Frankfort Lodge 530, La Fiesta Grande, Aranda’s Mexican Restaurant, Casa Fiesta, Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, Chili’s Grill and Bar, Jim’s Seafood, My Guadalajara of Frankfort, John’s Discount at Moore’s Point, The Brick Alley, Benson Valley Boat Storage and Repair Inc., Longhorn Steakhouse, Johnny Carino’s, Capital Cellars, Beef O’Brady’s of Frankfort, Miguel’s, Ginza Japanese Cuisine, O’Charley’s, Cattleman’s Roadhouse/535 Catering, Kentucky Coffeetree Café, Sage Garden Café, Buffalo Wild Wings Grill and Bar, Logan’s Roadhouse, DaVinci’s Pizza, West Sixth Farm, Sig Luscher Brewery and Goodwood Brewing Co.
Franklin County establishments that have an active NQ-2 drink license include Beef O’Brady’s, Chili’s Grill and Bar, Longhorn Steakhouse, Johnny Carino’s, Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar, O’Charley’s, Ginza Japanese Cuisine, Benson Valley Boat Storage and Repair Inc., DaVinci’s Pizza, Casa Fiesta, Logan’s Roadhouse, Cattleman’s Roadhouse, Buffalo Wild Wings Grill and Bar, Miguel’s, Garcia’s Mexican Restaurant, Aranda’s Mexican Restaurant, La Fiesta Grande, TT’s Tacos and Tortas, Mami Monchita’s, Jim’s Seafood, China Wok Restaurant, Thai Smile, Staxx BBQ, My Guadalajara of Frankfort, Kentucky Coffeetree Café, Gibby’s, Mi Fiesta Mexican Restaurant and Sage Garden Café.
Cracker Barrel, which was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee — just outside of Nashville, has more than 650 locations nationwide.
The State Journal has reached out to Cracker Barrel’s corporate headquarters for a comment.
The Oldham Era recently reported that the company's LaGrange restaurant is also seeking the alcoholic beverage licenses.
