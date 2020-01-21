A local furniture store prides itself on its connection with the community.
Frankfort Discount Warehouse opened for business about 11 years ago, said owner Don Airth. The furniture store offers personal customer service and a variety of home items, like mattresses, sofas, table sets and more. The store can be found at 115 Brighton Park Blvd.
Airth moved to Frankfort 20 years ago with his wife, Katie. The couple has five kids. He is originally from Buffalo, New York and lived in Tennessee for a time before moving to Frankfort to be a manager at Aaron’s when the store opened in Frankfort. He’s also worked at other furniture stores like Furniture Liquidators and Price Beaters Furniture and has worked in real estate.
FDW has top mattress brands like Serta, Simmons TemperPedic and Sealy. Mattresses are one of the most popular items at the store, Airth said. A more common issue is when people order mattresses online and then unbox them only to find they don’t like them. FDW offers 120 days for mattress returns, and customers can try mattresses before they buy, Airth said.
“We are looking to get rich off the sale. We want repeat and referral business,” he said. “We just want people to come back for generations to come.”
Airth said that he is really big on giving back to the community. Sometimes FDW donates items to those who can’t afford it or have lost items in a house fire. The store partners with the Franklin County Women’s Shelter and special needs housing, Airth said.
“It’s all about paying it forward,” he said.
Airth said that the family chose to stay in Frankfort because of the people. The small town life found in Frankfort allows for a closer connection to customers.
“We just happen to sell furniture. It’s really about building relationships with people,” he said.