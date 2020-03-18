Folks flocked to hair, nail and tanning salons Wednesday to get some last-minute primping done before the industry was forced to shutter its doors at 5 p.m. on the governor’s orders.
At Salon de Sol on East Main Street, the phone was ringing off the hook all morning, owner Missy Perkins said.
“We have had a ton of calls from people wanting to get in today,” she said, adding the salon is a “triple threat” because it offers hair, nail and tanning services. “All morning I’ve been saying, ‘there goes the phone again.”
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that all entertainment, recreational and sporting facilities, community centers, concert venues, theaters, gyms, hair salons and spas must close by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
While she understands the need for salons to close, Perkins was worried about the uncertainty.
“We’ll just be praying and hoping we can reopen as soon as possible,” she said.
Sara Stone, front desk manager at Planet Salon on Jett Boulevard, will also be praying that the closures are short-lived despite being “pretty booked” with women worried about getting their hair done on Wednesday.
She said many clients were calling to cancel appointments out of fear, while others were concerned that they wouldn’t get a last-minute booking.
By 10:30 a.m. — just 1½ hours after opening — there was an 88-minute wait for hair services at the Great Clips in Brighton Park, according to its website.
At Afterglow Salon and Spa the stylists were doing their best to squeeze in as many clients as possible, said Meredith Elliott. Afterglow was only doing hair as the nail technician has already taken off due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“Most people are wanting hair cuts, color, retouching and highlights,” Elliott explained.
“But I think we will all equally look like hippies when this is over.”
