The Frankfort-Franklin County micropolitan area tied for 59th nationally and eighth in Kentucky in a ranking of top-performing small-business communities for new and expanding business projects.
Site Selection magazine this month released its annual rankings of nearly 600 communities.
The March edition of the magazine recognized Frankfort for a number of new and expansion projects, including Precision Global Bartell, Nishida Art Supply Corp. of America, Buffalo Trace, IDT Tools and KEENStart. Together, the projects represent a community investment of more than $24 million and the addition of 80 jobs.
“The Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) team has worked hard to gain momentum in the community and enhance its focus on economic and workforce development,” said Terri Bradshaw, KCDC President and CEO. “Thanks to the synergies created with other state and local entities, community partners and most importantly the local businesses, we continue to try to make Frankfort and Franklin County a top pick for business location. We are consistently recognized as top in the nation. This doesn’t happen by chance, but is the result of hard work by our community to assure we are a place that businesses can thrive.”
Micropolitan areas are composed of localities with a population between 10,000 and 50,000. Each micropolitan area is ranked and reviewed by the magazine on performance-based metrics, such as job growth and investment.
This is the sixth straight year Frankfort has received both state and national recognition. In 2018 the Frankfort-Franklin County Micropolitan Area was tied for 29th nationally and the year prior the area tied for 10th. The area tied for 32nd in 2016 and placed seventh in the nation the year before.
